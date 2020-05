We are officially ONE WEEK from dropping the green flag again! Who all is gonna come join us next Saturday night for some great entertainment!?! ???

The tracks plans to open within the social distancing guidelines which s 30% of capacity on the grand stands or 900 fans.

In action will be:

Super Late Models

Street Stocks

Mini Stocks

Ford Outlaw fig 8’s

Pure stocks

We hope everyone is excited as we are that our tracks are opening back up. Please make plans to get out to the track this weekend.