Car Count Racing

The question we get asked most often, without question, is “how many cars are there”. Stop it, just stop. We don’t have any idea, and honestly, we don’t care how many cars are there. We go to the track to enjoy the races and support all involved. In return we are typically treated with great races, regardless of how many are there. So, to be completely blunt, stop asking. We don’t have the answer.

Such was the case at Showtime Saturday night. The super late model race fielded 9 cars. With “only” nine cars, many would be disappointed or decided not to go if they knew, and they would have missed a good show. Nine cars but stories all over the place. On the grid were veterans like Jeff Scofield and Jake Perkins, young gun Robert Jonas, and one third of the grid were ladies Becca Monopoly, Abigail Jonas and Kristen Clements.

On to the race. For the sake of complete honesty, the race for the lead was nonexistent and pretty boring. Young Bryton Horner took advantage of the battles behind him and took off. Eventually winning by more than a straight away.

Behind him, Pole sitter Clements, Perkins and Scofield had a great battle. Because of tire rules, Clements was dictated on pole prior to qualifying. As the green flag dropped, Horner made quick work of Clements as she was on last weeks tires, and the only car in the field to do so. That left her battling with Scofield and Perkins. The trio battled for many laps with Clements struggling for tire temp since she sat out qualifying. She held her own against these veterans and made them earn their spots. Perkins went to the outside and took about five or six laps to get the pass made and did it cleanly. Scofield then moved to the outside as well and completed the pass in a few laps. Keep an eye on Clements. This young lady is a driver! She’s intelligent and soaking up the knowledge of Rick Knect off the track and gaining confidence on the track.

Scofield and Perkins also had a good battle for second with Jeff getting underneath and taking the spot. The pair ran nose to tail for the remainder of the event.

Legends racer Robert Jonas recently moved into a late models and seems to be getting better every time I see him in it. He and Kipp McVey duked it out for fifth. Jonas drove the wheels off to take the position coming to the checkers with the back end pitched out to complete the move. You had me on my feet for that finish kid, so much fun to watch!

The run for seventh featured two ladies, Becca Monopoly and Abigail Jonas. Abigail has also recently moved up to late models from legends cars. They ran quite closely for many laps with Monopoly taking the position.

With the leader in a different zip code, there was plenty of other action to watch, and the race was exciting. Three different battles on different parts of the track. Older racers, younger races, lady racers, all putting on a great show for those that came to watch.

Times are tough, for all of us. We need to stick together now more than ever. Get to a track, support them so they survive, and enjoy the show that is put on for us, regardless of how many of few there are.

Fozzy

Karnac.com

Sunshine State Racing

Story By: Fozzy

