Racing this weekend around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance agency

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Open Wheel Mod 50, Pro Truck 50, Mod Mini 50, V8 Pure stock twin 25s, TQ Midget

All Tech Raceway:

CRUSA Dirt Latemodels 602 Late Models, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks

Auburndale Speedway:

Super Late Model Twin 50s, Legends, Pure Stocks, Scramblers, MiniCups

New Smyrna Speedway:

LKQ Super Stocks, Mod Minis, Bomber A, Bomber B, Vintage Cars