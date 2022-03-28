The Southern Sprint Car Series sponsored by BG Products to run the Dave Westerman Memorial this weekend at Auburndale Speedway
NEWS for Auburndale Speedway!!!!!!
April 2nd is Round 4 of the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series and will be the 2nd Annual Dave Westerman Memorial at Auburndale Speedway.
BG Products and Dayton Andrew Dodge will guarantee a minimum of $400.00 to start the A-main.
The Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance Award rolled over again and will be $300.00 if a driver wins both his/her heat race and the A-Main.
So far in 2022 there has been no repeat winners in the first 3 events, Daniel Miller, LJ Grimm and Davey Hamilton Jr have claimed victories so far, will one of the drivers be the first to repeat or will there be a new face in victory lane.
Thanks again to our great marketing partners for 2022: BG Products, Dayton Andrews Dodge, Sunoco, Southern Race Fuels, Signsfast Super Store in Inverness and Butler Speed & Supply.