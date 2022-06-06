Twin Races headline the races this weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Twin 35 for Open wheels and Twin 25 for Pure Stocks

This Saturday night June 11th will be a action packed night of southern style stock car racing featuring the Open Wheel Modifieds(Twin 35’s) joining the Open Wheel Modifieds at 417 Southern Speedway will be A-Modified(50), V8 Pure Stock(TWIN 25), Mini Stock(25)

Admission for June 11th Pits – $35/pp Grandstands: Adult $20 Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18 Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13 Children 5 & under are free

Pit gates open 12pm Grandstand Gates open 4pm Qualifying 6pm Features 7pm

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event. Seating for fans in the grandstands, or bring your own chair & sit on “The Hill” – either seating selection is the same price – 1st come 1st serve

Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates No Pets are allowed on the property No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA