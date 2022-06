Butrum and Davis win twin 50 modified mini races at 4-17 Southern Speedway

The modified mini class has been steadily growing at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Saturday night showed that with a great field for the 50lap twin 50 races. In these races Butrum and Davis took the wins. What night for the Phil Harp owned car of Lee Davis on 150 lap old tires. Can not wait to see them return with new tires and battle the field.

5/28/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway