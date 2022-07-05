BG Products Southern Sprint Cars and the DeCaire Family will offer Lap Sponsorships for the Sandi DeCaire Classic and are available for purchase at this time. There will be 41 laps available for sponsorship and laps start at $20, although you may do a higher sponsorship. All of the money collected goes to the driver leading the sponsored lap. Please support the sponsors that have supported a lap. We will keep the laps sponsorship updated as the sponsorhips come in. You can pay for your requested laps via paypal to Rick Day (Racingboss68@yahoo.com) or cash to myself or Terry DeCaire. Please comment below or contact myself or Terry which lap(s) your interested in. The lastest updates to sponsorships will be posted on this post.

PLEASE SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN THE PAGE FOR ALL OF OUR LAP SPONSORS!