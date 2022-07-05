NEWS FLASH: Mark you Calendars:
We have updated the 2022 Championship Season Schedule.
We are happy to announce that on August 27, 2022 we will be running the Sandi DeCaire Classic 41 at Citrus County Speedway.
The 2022 Winner of the Sandi DeCaire Classic 41 August 27 at Citrus County Speedway will take home $2500.
The Sandi DeCaire Classic 41 is shaping up to be the highest purse in series history.
News Flash:
The Sandi DeCaire Classic 41 at Citrus County Speedway on August 27, 2022 will pay $500.00 to start the A-Main.
Lap Sponsorship Now Available for the *Sandi DeCaire Classic 41* – Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Citrus County Speedway-
BG Products Southern Sprint Cars and the DeCaire Family will offer Lap Sponsorships for the Sandi DeCaire Classic and are available for purchase at this time. There will be 41 laps available for sponsorship and laps start at $20, although you may do a higher sponsorship. All of the money collected goes to the driver leading the sponsored lap. Please support the sponsors that have supported a lap. We will keep the laps sponsorship updated as the sponsorhips come in. You can pay for your requested laps via paypal to Rick Day (Racingboss68@yahoo.com) or cash to myself or Terry DeCaire. Please comment below or contact myself or Terry which lap(s) your interested in. The lastest updates to sponsorships will be posted on this post.
PLEASE SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN THE PAGE FOR ALL OF OUR LAP SPONSORS!
Lap Amount Sponsor
1 $59 Five9 Motorsports John Inman $
$20 Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
2 $100 Gene & Sara Lasker
$20 Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
3 $20 EB Trees & Grapple Service
4 $250 FOUR Late Model Jim Fenton $
$20 Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
5 $59 Five9 Motorsports John Inman $
6 $20 EB Trees & Grapple Service
7 $25 Ledford Motorsports $
Fuel Jug from Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
8 $50 Sport & Melissa in memory of Rick Allen $
9 $59 Five9 Motorsports John Inman $
10 $20 EB Trees & Grapple Service
Mystery Lap sponsor TBA
11 $100 TNT Fabrication
$20 Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
12 $25 John Laplante $
13 $55 Joe Liguori Racing
14 $114 Todd & Lee Schmidt
15 $25 LJ Grimm Motorsports $
16 $50 Colon Cancer Awareness by Ben Fritz
Fuel Jug from Southern Race FuelsRick Williams
17 $64 Traci DeCaire Pierson
18 $118 Butler Family
19 $25 Ledford Motorsports $
20 $25 LJ Grimm Motorsports $
21 $25 John Laplante $
22 $50 Gene Laskers friend Don Rehms RIP
Fuel Jug from Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
23 $20 EB Trees &Grapple Service
24 $20 EB Trees & Grapple Service
25 $25 LJ Grimm Motorsports $
26 $50 Colton Bettis Racing
27 $25 Shawn Reutimann $
28 $25 John Laplante $
29 $25 Shawn Reutimann $
30 $50 Colton Bettis Racing
31 $25 Shawn Reutimann $
32 $25 John Laplante $
33 Memory of Dave Steele – Lynn Bunn Steele Fisher
$33 Speedracer Photos – Tyler Sontag
Fuel Jug from Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
34 $25 Shawn Reutimann $
35 $250 Traci DeCaire Pierson
36 $50 Special Thanks to Ken & Theresa Statham from Terry DeCaire
$20 Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
37 $50 Reed & Reed Law Personal Injury Attorneys
38 $50 Reed & Reed Law Personal injury Attorneys
Fuel Jug from Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
39 $50 Reed & Reed Law Personal Injury Attorneys
40 $50 Reed & Reed Law Personal Injury Attorneys
Fuel Jug from Southern Race Fuels Rick Williams
41 $41 Memory of Sandi by LJ Grimm $
$41 Terry DeCaire
$41 Steve & Alison Heisler $
Special Awards Available
Hard Charger $150 Butler Speed & Supply
Hard Luck Award $250 Sam & Linda Rodriguez
Fan Favorite Award
Best Appearing Car $50 and poster from Speedracer Photos- Tyler Sontag
Special Thanks to Reed & Reed Law Personal Injury Attorneys for sponsoring the last 4 laps of the Sandi DeCaire Classic on August 27th at Citrus County Speedway.
There is now over $2700.00 in lap money and Special awards.
BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series & The Decaire family wants to thank everyone for the lap sponsorships for the Sandi DeCaire Classic.
We ask that you send your sponsorships to either:
Terry DeCaire
6466 Willow Wood Ln, Tampa, FL 33634
Rick Day
4821 Wilkinson Way Tampa Fl. 33610
or Ricks Paypal at Racingboss68@yahoo.com