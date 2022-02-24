Super Late Model 100 & Street Stock 50 Highlight the action This weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Join us this Saturday, February 26th for a full night of stock car action. On the card Saturday night will be the Super Late Model (100), Street Stock(50), Pure Stock(25), Dwarf Cars(25) and TQ Midgets(25).

Features are directly after qualifying

Children 5 & under are free

Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18

Admission Prices for February 26th are:

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event

No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates

No Pets are allowed on the property

No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA

Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event