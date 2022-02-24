Miller Wins Southern Sprint Car Shootout series Opener 4-17 Southern Speedway

Daniel Miller wins the Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance Award.

Congratulations to Daniel Miller with Daniel Miller Racing for the feature win at the 2022 season opener for the Southern Sprint Car Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway!

He was also the winner of the Butler Speed and Supply Perfect Performance Award for winning the Signs Fast Super Store Heat AND AMain!

The award is reset for $100 for the next race at Citrus County Speedway and Track LLC on March 5th.