On Saturday December 17th the SRL Sportsman Racing Series had a successful test at the Freedom Factory and are ready for the race on January 7th. 30 plus sportsman were there for the test and many more expected for the race. The Series will start 24 cars for the feature on January 7th. Also on the card are the 4.6 Ford Crown Vics and the Legend cars.

Make Your plans to come out and support the Freedom Factory on January 7th.

See You there!