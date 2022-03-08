Randy Anderson Doubles down in the twin 50 super late models last Saturday at Auburndale Speedway

At Auburndale Speedway last Saturday saw 22 Super Late models in the pits and the fans were excited for the twin 50’s for the late models. There were great battles all over from George Gorham Jr and charlie brown and then Chase Lovelady and Jonathan Guy. When the dust Settled third generation Florida racer Randy Anderson would take home both wins in one of the oldest chassis in the field. The fans really love the twin 50 format and it’s coming more and more at Florida. It was another great night at the track and full pits a great place to have a fun evening.