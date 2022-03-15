Pro Trucks and Sportsman 50’s headline Races at Auburndale Speedway this weekend
This Saturday’s Lineup
QLaw – Q Auto & Injury Attorneys presents Pro Truck 50 & Sorrell’s On Site Fleet Services presents Sportsman 50. Fan Participation at Intermission. Avoid the lines on Race Day, buy your tickets online
Wanted to take a minute and thank the fans, drivers, crew members and officials that stuck it out with us Saturday evening. We knew with the temperate being in the 50’s and windy that only the die hards would show up. Whenever possible the show must go on, that’s the whole purpose of providing a venue. Thanks again ya ‘all are the best.