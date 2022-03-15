BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series heads back to 4-17 Southern Speedway to headline the weekend of racing
Its race time again as round 3 of the 2022 BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series is March 19th at 417 Southern Speedway.
Daniel Miller currently leads the championship standing with a slim 5 point lead over LJ Grimm as each driver has won an A-Main in 2022.
A strong field of cars are expected this weekend so will there be a new winner or will Miller or Grimm be repeat winners.
If you plan on racing this weekend please reply here or contact Rick Day, we need an entry list/Parking assignment for the weekend.
Pit gates open officially at 12 noon
Open practice at 1pm
Divisional Practice at 3pm
Front Gates at 4pm
Drivers Meeting at 5:30pm
Heats/Qualifying at 6 pm
Features at 7pm
The 2022 season is brought to you by: BG Products, Dayton Andrews Dodge, Sunoco, Southern Race Fuels, Butler Speed & Supply and Signsfast Superstore.BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series heads back to 4-17 Southern Speedway to headline the weekend of racing