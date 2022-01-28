PME Now Sole Provider of Hamner Super Late Model Engines

Sealed Engine Alliance Leaders (S.E.A.L.) has approved Pro Motor Engines (PME) to be the sole provider of Hamner Sealed Engines for Super Late Model competition racing.

PME owner Dennis Borem and Hamner Sealed Engines/ALR owner Justin Oertel reached an agreement to allow PME to build, tune, and maintain the Hamner Sealed Engines by PME. This relationship is now approved by S.E.A.L. to race in all Super Late Model races that use the S.E.A.L. engine rules. This offers drivers another option for competition and a more direct line of communications with the engine builder.

“We’re excited to offer customers once again a quality race engine with the Hamner Sealed Engines,” said Borem. “We have a proven track record with Super Late Models and are excited to work more directly with the racer and teams. We’re looking forward to what the 2022 season brings.”

Ricky Brooks, technical director for many series, including Southern Super Series, SRL National, SPEARS Southwest Tour, Trans Am, and a valid S.E.A.L. member, played an essential role in bringing these two builders together. “This is going to elevate this program further, get the program back to what it once was and I believe racers will be very happy. Dennis is a great partner, an experienced engine builder, and provides good customer service.” PME is an approved engine builder for other spec series such as Trans Am TA2 and Pro Late Model. They’re also a supplier for Trans Am TA and NASCAR series. The Hamner Sealed Engines by PME are available immediately for sale and rebuilds. PME also offers expedited rebuild options for those trying to make a race. Contact PME directly at 704-664-6800 for a quote and to learn more about the new program.