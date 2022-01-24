Who’s Ready to get Topless FROSTBITE SPORTSMAN 200 – 2022 Season Opener at 4-17 Southern Speedway $10,000 to win for the Sportsman

Join us this Saturday, January 29th as the 2022 Championship Season roars back to life. On the card Saturday night will be the Sportsman(200), Mod Mini’s(50), A-Modifieds(25) and Mini Stocks(25).

SPORTSMAN FROSTBITE 200- $10K TO WIN

MOD MIN 50, A-MOD 25, MINI STOCK 25

Pits – $35

Grandstands:

Adult $20

Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18

Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13

Children 5 & under are free

Pit gates open 12pm

Grandstand Gates open 4pm

Qualifying begins 6pm

Features are directly after qualifying

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event

No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates

No Pets are allowed on the property

No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA

Pricing and features classes subject to change without prior notice