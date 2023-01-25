We’re back with the COUNTDOWN to the BIGGEST Pure Stock Race to date at CCS! This Saturday (Jan. 28th) will be FULL OF ACTION!! 85 LAPS and $5,900 TO WIN for the Inaugural Harley Wilson Memorial!! We are expecting a full field of Pure Stocks!! Join us in honoring Harley Wilson Sr, who was an icon to Citrus County Speedway! We want to thank Henley’s Grading, Advanced Towing, Edison Ink & Company, Richie’s Garage, and Critter for sponsoring this race!!
$5,900 TO WIN Harley Wilson Sr Memorial 85 Laps
Winner’s Circle Legend Cars 25 Laps
Caliber Elements Bandoleros 20 Laps
Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Grandstands open at 5:30
Racing action at 6:30
General Admission $15.00
Veterans and Active Service Members $13.00
Kids 17 and under $5.00
Kids 6 and under are FREE!
Pit Info:
Pits open at 1:00
Practice starts at 3:00
Pit Passes $35.00
Friday Night:
Pits open at 5:00
Practice from 6:00-10:00
Pit Passes $15.00