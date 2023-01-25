The 700+Horsepower, 100+ mile per hour winged sprint cars and stars of the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour invade Hendry County Motorsports Park on Friday and Saturday, February 4rd and 4th for the 6th Annual USCS Snow Free Sprint Car Nationals.

The event annually bring some of the Nation’s and the World’s top winged sprint cars drivers to the Southern Most dirt oval in the USA.

Current driver entries include drivers from the US, Canada and England.