Chris Loney takes both wins in the twin 25’s for the V8 Pure Stocks at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Last weekend saw the v8 pure stocks going for twin 25’s at 4-17 Southern Speedway and when the dust settled Chris Loney in the 33 took home two wins making it 4 in a row. That’s 4 in a row 4 in a row his dad Mike could be heard yelling from victory lane whoooooo!!!!!!
Second Twin 25 winners:
This race saw a few new comers trying their hand at the track with most of the tracks in the state now being on the same rule package and tires. Larry Wleter Jr. from citrus would take second in the second twin 25 and said he will be back next month for the next round.
The competition is close and I am sure someone will take the top spot from Chris soon.
3/26/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Modified Minis
A Feature 1: 1. 47-Eddie Raban[4]; 2. 73-Terry Burke[5]; 3. 11W-Dalton Williamson[1]; 4. 0-Mike Rudder[2]; 5. 77-Rachelle Rudolph[3]; 6. (DNS) 3-Shawn Best; 7. (DNS) 32-Dean Butrum; 8. (DNS) 93-Jeff Firestine
Qualifying 1: 1. 93-Jeff Firestine[4]; 2. 77-Rachelle Rudolph[7]; 3. 0-Mike Rudder[6]; 4. 11W-Dalton Williamson[8]; 5. 47-Eddie Raban[5]; 6. 3-Shawn Best[1]; 7. 73-Terry Burke[2]; 8. 32-Dean Butrum[3]
Open Wheel Modified
A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 46-Cody Stickler[3]; 2. 45-Jason Lester[7]; 3. 7-Kenneth Nurse[8]; 4. 9-Cody Allen[6]; 5. 92-Bobby Diestler[1]; 6. 6-Jimmy Frazier[4]; 7. 51-Mark Nelson[10]; 8. 0-Troy Robinson[9]; 9. 11-Dodge Carlbert[2]; 10. 3-Brandon Baker[12]; 11. 09-Don Skaggs[11]; 12. 4JR-Billy Tokes Jr[13]; 13. 5-Chad Rutherford[5]; 14. (DNS) 71-LB Skaggs Jr
Qualifying 1: 1. 45-Jason Lester[5]; 2. 9-Cody Allen[1]; 3. 5-Chad Rutherford[9]; 4. 6-Jimmy Frazier[4]; 5. 46-Cody Stickler[12]; 6. 11-Dodge Carlbert[3]; 7. 92-Bobby Diestler[14]; 8. 7-Kenneth Nurse[7]; 9. 0-Troy Robinson[8]; 10. 51-Mark Nelson[6]; 11. 09-Don Skaggs[10]; 12. 3-Brandon Baker[2]; 13. 4JR-Billy Tokes Jr[13]; 14. (DNS) 71-LB Skaggs Jr
Pro Truck
A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 12-Granger Perra[2]; 2. 28-Corey Bigley[3]; 3. 84-Steve Darvalics[1]; 4. 92-Brennon Pletcher[4]; 5. 99-Richard Lavance[5]; 6. 5-Richard Griffis[6]; 7. 51-Garrett Thompson[7]; 8. 5X-Timothy Campbell[8]
Qualifying 1: 1. 28-Corey Bigley[5]; 2. 12-Granger Perra[6]; 3. 84-Steve Darvalics[2]; 4. 92-Brennon Pletcher[7]; 5. 99-Richard Lavance[4]; 6. 5-Richard Griffis[3]; 7. 51-Garrett Thompson[8]; 8. 5X-Timothy Campbell[1]
TQ Midgets
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11-Jimmy Wilkins III[1]; 2. 30-Steven Hollinger[2]; 3. 5-Jamie Barnum[3]; 4. 63-Rob Kohler[4]
Heat 1: 1. 30-Steven Hollinger[3]; 2. 5-Jamie Barnum[1]; 3. 63-Rob Kohler[4]; 4. 11-Jimmy Wilkins III[2]
V8 Pure Stocks
A Feature 1: 1. 33-Christopher Loney[1]; 2. 5X-Cody Benoit[2]; 3. 92-Jeffrey Guilbault Jr[3]; 4. 68X-Logan Allen[4]; 5. 72-Joe Viverito[6]; 6. 58-Larry Welter Jr[7]; 7. 16-Josh Gorniak[5]; 8. 02-Dodge Carlbert[9]; 9. 13D-Jordan Dahl[8]; 10. 5-James Owens[12]; 11. 555-Austin Harrelson[11]; 12. 10-Gregory Dick[10]; 13. 57-Roy Parker[14]; 14. 29-Phil Ellis Jr[15]; 15. (DNS) 1-Jaylon Borges; 16. (DNS) 9-Josh Cole
B Feature 2: 1. 33-Christopher Loney[12]; 2. 58-Larry Welter Jr[7]; 3. 68X-Logan Allen[9]; 4. 16-Josh Gorniak[6]; 5. 02-Dodge Carlbert[5]; 6. 92-Jeffrey Guilbault Jr[10]; 7. 9-Josh Cole[16]; 8. 5-James Owens[3]; 9. 72-Joe Viverito[8]; 10. 13D-Jordan Dahl[4]; 11. 555-Austin Harrelson[2]; 12. 57-Roy Parker[13]; 13. 10-Gregory Dick[1]; 14. 5X-Cody Benoit[11]; 15. (DNS) 1-Jaylon Borges; 16. (DNS) 29-Phil Ellis Jr
Qualifying: 1. 33-Christopher Loney[12]; 2. 5X-Cody Benoit[2]; 3. 92-Jeffrey Guilbault Jr[10]; 4. 68X-Logan Allen[1]; 5. 16-Josh Gorniak[9]; 6. 72-Joe Viverito[15]; 7. 58-Larry Welter Jr[16]; 8. 13D-Jordan Dahl[6]; 9. 02-Dodge Carlbert[4]; 10. 10-Gregory Dick[7]; 11. 555-Austin Harrelson[11]; 12. 5-James Owens[13]; 13. 9-Josh Cole[5]; 14. 57-Roy Parker[14]; 15. (DNS) 1-Jaylon Borges; 16. (DQ) 29-Phil Ellis Jr[8]