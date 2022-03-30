Chris Loney takes both wins in the twin 25’s for the V8 Pure Stocks at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Last weekend saw the v8 pure stocks going for twin 25’s at 4-17 Southern Speedway and when the dust settled Chris Loney in the 33 took home two wins making it 4 in a row. That’s 4 in a row 4 in a row his dad Mike could be heard yelling from victory lane whoooooo!!!!!!

This race saw a few new comers trying their hand at the track with most of the tracks in the state now being on the same rule package and tires. Larry Wleter Jr. from citrus would take second in the second twin 25 and said he will be back next month for the next round.

The competition is close and I am sure someone will take the top spot from Chris soon.

3/26/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway