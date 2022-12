The SRL Sportsman Racing Series Set to make racing return to Freedom Factory on Jan. 7th 2023. Private test set for Dec. 17th. Ricky Brooks and Team set to bring the circle back to stock cars with two events next Season.

Here is the link to register for the test day at Freedom Factory. This is only for Wheelman, Crown Vic, and Legend cars. No tires or fuel will be available at the track. Tires will be available at Auburndale Speedway just contact Rex.