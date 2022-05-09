View Larger Image Speed Sport Saturday Presented by Auburndale Speedway Mothers day edition as heard on WAUC 102.1 Speed Sport Saturday Presented by Auburndale Speedway Mothers day edition as heard on WAUC 102.1 https://www.1021theoutlaw.com/speed-sport-sturday-s Tweet By Robert Howell|2022-05-09T17:51:44-04:00May 9th, 2022|Front Page News, Racing News|Comments Off on Speed Sport Saturday Presented by Auburndale Speedway Mothers day edition as heard on WAUC 102.1 Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditWhatsappGoogle+TumblrPinterestVkEmail