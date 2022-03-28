George Gorham Jr. Doubles down for twin 50 Super Late Model Wins at Auburndale Speedway in the return of M5 to the track

Saturday night at Auburndale Speedway they had twin 50 super late model races and George Gorham Jr. picked up win number 1 and 2 of the season. It was a great night of racing for the George Gorham Jr. Racing as Mike McCrary made his return to the track for the first time after a a battle with Cancer. He has struggled the past few months not being able to be at his Happy place (the race Track). George was able to take home two wins and have him in victory lane. Also Ross Fransisco took the second number 10team car to a pair of third place wins.

Results from Auburndale: