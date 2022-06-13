Aubrundale Speedway announces revised Fall 2022 Schedule with 11/5/22 of twin 75 late model races 5k to win each races 10 if you win them both

Auburndale Speedway puts out revised 2022 fall schedule with the make up dates for the rained out events and on 11/5/2022 will host twin 75 lap races for the night with 5k up for grabs in each races. 10k if you can win both races. the fan favorite stays with big money on the line. Expect the car count to be huge for this race.

Auburndale and the staff have it going on this year and this revised schedule looks to kick it up a notch.