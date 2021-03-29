Whats Racing in Florida This Weekend 4/3/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Closed this weekend//// Karts and Lawn Mowers on the Dirt track

Auburndale Speedway:

Sprint Cars – Dave Westerman Memorial 40, Modified 50. DAARA Antiques, Pure-stocks,

Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Showtime Speedway:

Citrus County Speedway:

Closed this weekend for the fair

New Smyrna Speedway

V6 – V8 100 lap Enduro (American Made Cars Only), Demo Derby, Powder Puff Race, Spectator Racing, Burn Out Contest and More!

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

V-8 WARRIORS

4.6 FORDS

MODLITES

GLADIATORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

April 3 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – 604 Late Models Donnie Tanner Memorial (50 laps, $2,000 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, Q Mini Sprints, Street Stocks, Gladiators. Easter Candy for Kids!

All Tech Raceway:

Closed this weekend

North Florida Speedway :

FRIDAY THE 2ND WITH RACING @8PM- PURE, STREET, BOX, EMODS

Volusia Speedway:

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 and 604 Late Models, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s, ¾ Mods

Putnam County Speedway:

Closed this weekend