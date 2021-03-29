Whats Racing in Florida This Weekend 4/3/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Closed this weekend//// Karts and Lawn Mowers on the Dirt track
Auburndale Speedway:
Sprint Cars – Dave Westerman Memorial 40, Modified 50. DAARA Antiques, Pure-stocks,
Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups
Showtime Speedway:
- Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
- Ford 4.6 Oval
- Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
- O’Brien’s Mini Stock
- Open Wheel Modified
- Outlaw Figure 8
Citrus County Speedway:
Closed this weekend for the fair
New Smyrna Speedway
V6 – V8 100 lap Enduro (American Made Cars Only), Demo Derby, Powder Puff Race, Spectator Racing, Burn Out Contest and More!
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
FLORIDA LATE MODELS
V-8 WARRIORS
4.6 FORDS
MODLITES
GLADIATORS
East Bay Raceway Park:
April 3 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – 604 Late Models Donnie Tanner Memorial (50 laps, $2,000 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, Q Mini Sprints, Street Stocks, Gladiators. Easter Candy for Kids!
All Tech Raceway:
Closed this weekend
North Florida Speedway :
FRIDAY THE 2ND WITH RACING @8PM- PURE, STREET, BOX, EMODS
Volusia Speedway:
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 and 604 Late Models, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s, ¾ Mods
Putnam County Speedway:
Closed this weekend