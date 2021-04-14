ALL the Information you need for the Keep It Truckin 100 at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 4-17

We hope to see you there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Get there early for a great seat and up close parking

Link to promo video:

https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/446828416376360

Important news regarding 4-17 weekend celebration and rain check redemption from 4/10/21 – Please read all the way to the end: Rain out 4/10/21: All wristbands and grandstand vouchers must be redeemed no later than May 15, 2021. All classes originally scheduled on 4/10/21 will race between now and May15th. In order to claim your rain check each individual must present your original wristband or grandstand receipt ~ no exceptions will be made. 4-17 Weekend Celebration: Friday 4/16/21: Pit Gates open 12pm Open Practice 1pm-8pm (schedule is attached) Pit Party & 2020 Season Awards: 8:30pm – ???? Fees: $10/pp & $10/ race car or truck ~ open to the public We will be having live music by Storm Warning along with food trucks and adult beverages (Food & drink available for purchase) 2-day wristbands will be available for purchase on Friday 4/16/21 from 12pm – 7pm only. $10 practice/spectator + $35 pit entry for Saturday 4-17. An additional $10 will be charged for each race car or truck. 2020 Season Awards will be presented at 9pm (4/16/21) for those in attendance. For those unable to make this event, awards will be held until Saturday, May 15th. We understand this is short notice, but we have just received the final items needed to complete the awards. Saturday 4/17/21: Pit Gates open 12pm Schedule is attached. $35/pp Grandstands open 4pm $20 adult/ $18 Military, 1st Responder, seniors/ $13 students 6-17/ children 5 and under are free. It is recommended to arrive early for preferred parking and seating (no parking fees). Please note – Saturday parking will be different than “normal” due to having to use the handicap area for race car parking. Alternative handicap parking will be available in different areas Open to spectators Friday & Saturday. Friday is pit access only. Saturday is pit and grandstand access ~ bleacher seating available, or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill”. Face masks are recommended, but are not required Cash Only Venue – ATM will be on premises Saturday for your convenience No outside food or beverages inside grandstands No pets are allowed on the property No fireworks or explosives’, firearms, or weapons of any type are permitted ~ we are on FAA property

Why is 4-17 named 4-17 and wish Joe and Janet a Happy 417