ALL the Information you need for the Keep It Truckin 100 at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 4-17
We hope to see you there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Get there early for a great seat and up close parking
Link to promo video:
https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/446828416376360
Important news regarding 4-17 weekend celebration and rain check redemption from 4/10/21 – Please read all the way to the end:
Rain out 4/10/21:
All wristbands and grandstand vouchers must be redeemed no later than May 15, 2021. All classes originally scheduled on 4/10/21 will race between now and May15th. In order to claim your rain check each individual must present your original wristband or grandstand receipt ~ no exceptions will be made.
4-17 Weekend Celebration:
Friday 4/16/21:
Pit Gates open 12pm
Open Practice 1pm-8pm (schedule is attached)
Pit Party & 2020 Season Awards: 8:30pm – ????
Fees: $10/pp & $10/ race car or truck ~ open to the public
We will be having live music by Storm Warning along with food trucks and adult beverages (Food & drink available for purchase)
2-day wristbands will be available for purchase on Friday 4/16/21 from 12pm – 7pm only. $10 practice/spectator + $35 pit entry for Saturday 4-17. An additional $10 will be charged for each race car or truck.
2020 Season Awards will be presented at 9pm (4/16/21) for those in attendance. For those unable to make this event, awards will be held until Saturday, May 15th. We understand this is short notice, but we have just received the final items needed to complete the awards.
Saturday 4/17/21:
Pit Gates open 12pm
Schedule is attached.
$35/pp
Grandstands open 4pm
$20 adult/ $18 Military, 1st Responder, seniors/ $13 students 6-17/ children 5 and under are free. It is recommended to arrive early for preferred parking and seating (no parking fees). Please note – Saturday parking will be different than “normal” due to having to use the handicap area for race car parking. Alternative handicap parking will be available in different areas
Open to spectators Friday & Saturday. Friday is pit access only. Saturday is pit and grandstand access ~ bleacher seating available, or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill”.
Face masks are recommended, but are not required
Cash Only Venue – ATM will be on premises Saturday for your convenience
No outside food or beverages inside grandstands
No pets are allowed on the property
No fireworks or explosives’, firearms, or weapons of any type are permitted ~ we are on FAA property
Why is 4-17 named 4-17 and wish Joe and Janet a Happy 417
As of Sunday 4/11/21, the entry list for the “Keep Truckin’ 100 presented by Q Auto & Injury Attorney is:
417 Southern Speedway
Q Auto and Injury Attorneys “Keep on Truckin’ 100” Entry List
41 Jeffery White – Florida
13 JR J.r. Garcia – Florida
31 Jacob Nicoletti – Florida
3 Derek Pugh – Florida
84 Brandon Hunt – Connecticut
28 Dylan Bigley – Florida
57 Brey Holmes – Florida
0 Mason Love – Florida
92 Brennon Pletcher – Florida
93 Cole Brooks Robinson – Florida
6 Jimmy Frazier III – Florida
22 Chuck Harrison II – Florida
24 Chase King – Florida
24 Donnie Burkhalter – Florida
25 Cody McDuffie – Florida
5 Richard Griffis – Florida
14 Michael Meeks – Florida
5 Dodge ” Below the Yellow LIne” Carlbert – Florida
13 Damien Kohut – Florida
37 Nick Hernandez – Florida
21 Daniel Mcclain – Florida
37 Michael Goddard – Florida
2 Devin Kyle – Florida
18 Dylan Brewer – Florida
93 Cole Robinson – Florida
80 Cole Wurster – Florida
11 Carter Brown – Florida
5K Kristin Clements – Florida
57 Chad Rutherford – Florida
41 Steve Darvalics – Florida
21 Bryton Horner – Florida
9 Rusty Davis – Georgia
10 George Gorham Jr. – Florida
59 Becca Monopoli – Florida
118 Landon DeVaughn – Alabama
12 Granger Perra – Florida
99 Johnny Marra – Florida
54 Bruce Bennett – Florida
21 Sammy Coghill – Florida
00 Gavin Graham – Florida
Gonna be a great night! We also currently have 15 A-Modifieds & 15 Legends pre-registered…have not counted Street Stocks yet. We recommend arriving early for preferred parking and seating.
FRIDAY PIT PARTY: