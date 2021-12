Yoho has gone CRAZY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Showtime Speedway will Celebrate the New Year all weekend Long December 29th – January 1st

Make you plans to attend now

12-31-2021

FIREWORKS

SCHOOL BUS FIGURE 8’S

$1000 2. $750 3.$500 4.$400 5.$350 6.$300 thur field

FLORIDA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED QUALIFY

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

TWO DAY RACE WITH POINT FUND

LEGENDS

Q AUTO ACCIDENT ATTORNEYS POWDER PUFF CROWN VIC

FLORIDA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SPORTSMAN QUALIFY

CROWN VIC FIGURE 8’S

1-01-2022

FIREWORKS

SCHOOL BUS FIGURE 8’S

$1000 2. $750 3.$500 4.$400 5.$350 6.$300 thur field

FLORIDA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED 75 LAPS

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

TWO DAY RACE WITH POINT FUND

LEGENDS

Q AUTO ACCIDENT ATTORNEYS

POWDER PUFF CROWN VIC

FLORIDA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SPORTSMAN

75 LAPS

CROWN VIC

OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S

ON THE FASTEST 1/4 MILE IN THE SOUTH FOR INFO

727-561-9646

WHERE THE ACTION IS THE ATTRACTION