Whats Racing This Weekend Around The State of Florida 10/9/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Sportsmans, Legends, V8 Bombers, Mini Stock, Outlaw Modified
Auburndale Speedway:
9th – Dirt SS on Asphalt 50, Modified Mini-stocks 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Fan Participation
Citrus County Speedway:
October 9th, 2021
Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifeds 50 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:
OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S
Super Mini Late Model’s 40 LAPS
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock 40LAPS
4.6 Oval D1
Ford 4.6 Oval D2
Strictly Stock
Mini Stock
New Smyrna Speedway:
Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
STREET STOCKS
MODLITES
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS
East Bay Raceway Park:
October 9 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators, DAARA
All Tech Raceway:
- Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models
- 602 Late Models
- Street Stocks
- Pure Stocks
North Florida Speedway:
9- 602, LATE MODELS, THUNDER & BOX
Volusia County Speedway:
Off this weekend
Putnam County Raceway:
Off this weekend