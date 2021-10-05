Whats Racing This Weekend Around The State of Florida 10/9/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

 

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsman, V8 Pure Stock, Outlaw Modified, Legends, Mini Stock
Sportsmans, Legends, V8 Bombers, Mini Stock, Outlaw Modified
Auburndale Speedway:
9th – Dirt SS on Asphalt 50, Modified Mini-stocks 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Fan Participation
Citrus County Speedway:
October 9th, 2021
Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifeds 50 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:

OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S

Super Mini Late Model’s 40 LAPS

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock  40LAPS

4.6 Oval D1

Ford 4.6 Oval D2

Strictly Stock

Mini Stock

New Smyrna Speedway:

VALVOLINE Family Fun Night LKQ Super Stock 50 & Bomber A 40 ($10 admission)
Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders

 

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
STREET STOCKS
MODLITES
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

 

East Bay Raceway Park:

October 9 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators, DAARA

 

All Tech Raceway:

  • Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models
  • 602 Late Models
  • Street Stocks
  • Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway:

9- 602, LATE MODELS, THUNDER & BOX

Volusia County Speedway:

Off this weekend

Putnam County Raceway:

Off this weekend