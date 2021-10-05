Whats Racing This Weekend Around The State of Florida 10/9/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsmans, Legends, V8 Bombers, Mini Stock, Outlaw Modified

Auburndale Speedway:

9th – Dirt SS on Asphalt 50, Modified Mini-stocks 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Fan Participation

Citrus County Speedway:

October 9th, 2021

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifeds 50 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S Super Mini Late Model’s 40 LAPS Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock 40LAPS 4.6 Oval D1 Ford 4.6 Oval D2 Strictly Stock Mini Stock

New Smyrna Speedway:

VALVOLINE Family Fun Night LKQ Super Stock 50 & Bomber A 40 ($10 admission) Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

STREET STOCKS

MODLITES

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

East Bay Raceway Park:

October 9 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators, DAARA

All Tech Raceway:

Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models

602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway:

9- 602, LATE MODELS, THUNDER & BOX

Volusia County Speedway:

Off this weekend

Putnam County Raceway:

Off this weekend