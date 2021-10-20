What’s Racing this Weekend around Florida Brought to by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Race Schedule 10/23

4-17 Southern Speedway – FL Pro Truck Series 50, Open Wheel Modified 50, Dwarf 25, V8 Pure Stock 25, Crown Vic 25

Hendry Motorsports-Top Gun Sprints, Gladiators, V8 Warriors, 4.6 Fords, Non winged mini sprints

East Bay Raceway Park- Gary Gay Memorial for Street Stocks, 602 Late Models, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators,

New Smyrna Speedway- Modified Twin 50s, E Mod 25, Mod Mini 25, Bomber B 20

Citrus County Speedway- Pure Stock 25, Ford Outlaw Twin 25s, Mini Stock 25, Little Gator Legend Car 25

North Florida Speedway- Closed

Auburndale Speedway- Super Late Model Twin 50, Young Gun Legend 30, Masters Legend 30, Mod Mini 30, Pure Stock 30

Showtime Speedway- Non Winged Sprints, Street Stock, 4.6 Oval D1 and D2, Mini Stock, Race cars of yesterday

Volusia Speedway Park- off