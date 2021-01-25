What’s Racing this week 1/30/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency


 

Asphalt:

 

4-17 Southern Speedway:

 

 
FROSTBITE Sportsman 200 – $10,000 to win, Street Stock, A-Modified, Crown Vic
Sportsmans, Street Stock, A Modifieds, Crown Vics

 

Auburndale Speedway:

Super Late Model 100, Legends, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cup

 

Showtime Speedway:

1-30-2021

4TH ANNUAL RICK SIRMANS FLORIDA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE $3500 TO WIN

SUPER MINI LATE MODELS

AMOD

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

$750 TO WIN

Ford Division Figure 8

 

Dirt Tracks:

 

East Bay Raceway Park:

 

1/24/2021—-1/30/2021   Lucas Oil Late Models

 

Bubba Raceway Park:

1/25/2021 —–  1/30/2021

 

Big Block modifies and Sportsman

 

 