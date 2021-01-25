What’s Racing this week 1/30/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
|
Sportsmans, Street Stock, A Modifieds, Crown Vics
Auburndale Speedway:
Super Late Model 100, Legends, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cup
Showtime Speedway:
1-30-2021
4TH ANNUAL RICK SIRMANS FLORIDA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE $3500 TO WIN
SUPER MINI LATE MODELS
AMOD
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
$750 TO WIN
Ford Division Figure 8
Dirt Tracks:
East Bay Raceway Park:
1/24/2021—-1/30/2021 Lucas Oil Late Models
Bubba Raceway Park:
1/25/2021 —– 1/30/2021
Big Block modifies and Sportsman