Whats Racing Around Florida 11/6/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Off this weekend

Showtime Speedway:

11-6-21 Outlaw Winged Sprint Car Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock Ford Division Figure 8 Mini Stock Tri City Kart Club Race Cars of Yesterday

Auburdale Speedway:

6th – Modified 50, Pure-stock 50, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups, Fan Participation

Citrus County Speedway:

November 6th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

$10,000 to WIN 5th Annual Super Late Model Full Throttle 100 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

New Smyrna Speedway:

Off this weekend

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

NOVEMBER 5th

USCS SPRINT CAR SERIES $1500

FALL NATIONALS

GLADIATORS

4.6 FORDS

V-8 WARRIORS

STREET STOCKS

HEATS & FEATURES

NON WING MINI SPRINTS

MODLITES

NOVEMBER 6th

USCS SPRINT CAR SERIES $3000

FALL NATIONAL FEATURES (AS FOLLOWS)

GLADIATORS

4.6 FORDS

V-8 WARRIORS

STREET STOCKS

NON WINGED SPRINTS (HEAT & FEATURE)

MODLITES (HEAT & FEATURE)

East Bay Raceway Park:

November 6 – VETERANS APPRECIATION NIGHT – 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Gladiators

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

FRIDAY NIGHT 5th- THUNDER, STREET, EMODS & BOX

6th- TBA

Volusia Speedway Park:

Off this weekend

Putnam County Raceway: