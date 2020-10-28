Vernon “The Mailman” Hart Jr. Gets his first dirt win in the Outlaw 4’s at East Bay Raceway Park

Photos by Fozzy Photos.



After many asphalt wins in his career and switching to dirt a few years ago Vernon Hart Jr. has been fighting to get his first Dirt win. Well that win came Saturday night at East Bay raceway park when he parked the number 48 outlaw 4 in Victory lane. That’s when the emotion filled celebration started. The Second generation driver has worked so hard for this and spent the night celebrating with family and friends.

Radio Interview on WAUC with Vernon after the Big win:

https://www.facebook.com/1479777025412666/videos/369692807709432









Saturday, October 24 winners

Outlaw 4s – Vernon Hart Jr.

Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds – Bryan Bernhardt

Late Model Sportsman – Tanner Cobb

V-8 Warriors – Nick Brown

Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Micro Sprints – Doug Dyal

Gladiators – Daniel Bowman