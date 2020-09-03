Updated Full Throttle 100 Entry List for Citrus County Speedway:
Up to 29 Super Late Models and Counting for the September 12th Show at Citrus County Speedway
UPDATE: 29 Entries!! ?
00 Anthony Cataldi
01 Jim Brinkley
09 Scott Grossenbacher
2 Brad Bowman
5 Mike Bresnahan
5K Daniel Keene Jr
8 Chase Lovelady
15 Sean Lemaster
15 Scotty Crockett
17 Nick Neri
20 Anthony Sergi
21 Trey Bayne
21 Devin McLeod
22 James Ellis
25 Kevin Macy
26 Bubba Pollard
28 Jared Irvan
28 Dylan Bigley
30 Jesse Dutilly
33 Daniel Webster
33x Rex Struble
35 Jake Garcia
37 Michael Goddard
47x Keith Zavrel
59 Dustin Dunn
64 Patrick Starapoli
51 Michael Atwell
51 Stephen Nasse
94 Keith Roggen