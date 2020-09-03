Updated Full Throttle 100 Entry List for Citrus County Speedway:



Up to 29 Super Late Models and Counting for the September 12th Show at Citrus County Speedway



UPDATE: 29 Entries!! ?

00 Anthony Cataldi

01 Jim Brinkley

09 Scott Grossenbacher

2 Brad Bowman

5 Mike Bresnahan

5K Daniel Keene Jr

8 Chase Lovelady

15 Sean Lemaster

15 Scotty Crockett

17 Nick Neri

20 Anthony Sergi

21 Trey Bayne

21 Devin McLeod

22 James Ellis

25 Kevin Macy

26 Bubba Pollard

28 Jared Irvan

28 Dylan Bigley

30 Jesse Dutilly

33 Daniel Webster

33x Rex Struble

35 Jake Garcia

37 Michael Goddard

47x Keith Zavrel

59 Dustin Dunn

64 Patrick Starapoli

51 Michael Atwell

51 Stephen Nasse

94 Keith Roggen