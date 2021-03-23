The Bad Bunny 100 Enduro Set for New Smyrna Speedway set for April 3rd 2021

Easter weekend Make Pans to head to new Smyrna Speedway for a night of enduro racing and fun for all. Message track for more information:

Full Bad Bunny 00 Pay Below:







2021 Bomber B & 6/8 Enduro RulesCARS:Any American made cars, truck, or station wagon with minimum wheelbase of 101”. Cars must be 6 or 8 cylinder only. No gutting, chopping, torching or cutting of any kind. Must remove all interior, and interior plastics, windows, headlights, taillights, chrome moldings, side mirrors, etc. Enduros may leave windshield if not broken/cracked. Enduros may remove dash for roll cage installation.Roll Cage:Four (4) point roll-cages only are mandatory for driver safety in Bomber Class. Roll Cage is highly recommended for Enduros. Engine:Engine must be completely stock for that year, make and model. V8 cars with carburetor may run aftermarket air cleaner with 3 inch tall filter. No filter tops/Lids. Fuel Injected cars must run stock air box and intake tube assembly. Allreadings must conform to manufacturer’s specifications for that year, make, and model, I.E. vacuum, compression, etc. Transmission:Must be stock OEM, unmodified, if the car or truck only came with an automatic transmission this is how it must remain. Differential:Only Stock rear end for that year, make and model. Cannot be welded or locked. No locked transaxles.Fuel Cell:

Stock gas tank in stock location or (highly recommended) Fuel cell mounted inside center of trunk in steel container and must have atleast 2 steel straps securely strapped to floor of trunk. Electric fuel pump vehicles must a fuel pump shut off if not factory installed, mounted within reach of Driver, Safety Crew/Tech Officials.Wheels & Tires:All 4 tires must be the same size, 60/65/70/75/78/80 DOT Series passenger cartires only. Stock steel OEM wheels (no wider then 7 inches) or 7 inch wide racing wheels with 3 inch offset. All 4 tires must be same size. No exotic proformence tire. No soaking. No retread tires. Tire tread wear limit of 260. No racing wheels on Enduro cars.Suspension:Must be stock OEM suspension with no modifications of any kind except for Caster/Camber may be adjusted using stock OEM bolts and hardware. No camber in rear tires.Battery:Battery may be relocated but must be safely secured. Battery disconnect switch MANDATORY, mounted within reach of Driver and Safety/Tech Officials.Encouraged for EndurosBrakes:All four (4) brakes must be in working order all the time.Safety:Mandatory DOT approved helmet with face shield or goggles. Approved window net with outside release and aluminum racing seat with 5 point harness will be mandatory. NO string or mesh nets. Enduros may run stock seat.FIRE SUIT, FIRE SHOES, NECK COLLAR AND GLOVES REQUIRED…MANDATORYFOR BOMBERS. Fully charged fire extinguisher mounted within reach of driver, Track Safety Crew/Tech Officials.

Miscellaneous: Remove all air bags, side and rear glass and trailer hitches. Doors must be weldedor bolted shut. All hoods must remove the latches and have hood pins installed.Hood hinges must remain in stock location. Trunk must have the latch removed and hood pins installed. All stock body parts must be kept in place at all times. NO sheet metal screws allowed.•Speedway reserves the right to update, modify, and/or delete rules at any timedeemed necessary to insure-safety, fair competition or any other reason thatmaybe appropriate.•Any interpretation or deviation of these rules is left to the officials.•Any decision of and by Speedway Officials is final.•PLEASE BE SURE YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD THE GENERAL RULES,SAFETY RULES, AND DRIVER SAFETYEQUIPMENT BEFORE CONTINUING.•ALL DRIVERS MUST MONITOR RACE CONTROL WITH RACECEIVER FD1600 Fusion. NOTMANDATORY FOR ENDUROS.•ABSOLUTELY NO SPOTTERS or RADIOS!! (BOMBER Bs ONLY)



Full rules at Link Below:



http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org/rules/?fbclid=IwAR31YDsjUCbflRwfuXCGL7uTQaRx1ZIbXay2w-8KMlcTsK36mbrNnayjesI