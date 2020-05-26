Super Late Models Return to 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend 5/30/2020



This Saturday – May 30th; The Super Late Models are back in action at 4-17 Southern Speedway, along with Modified Minis, V8 Bombers, Thunder Trucks, & Mini Stocks. You will not want to miss this super fast racing Saturday Night under the lights. Pit gates open 12 pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Qualifying begins at 5:30pm, Features begin directly after – typically at 7pm. Pricing May 30th: Pits- $35; Grandstands: Adults- $20; Seniors 65+, Military, & 1st Responders (All w/ valid ID) – $18; Students (6-17 w/ valid ID)- $13; children 5 and under – Free. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue- Where EVERYBODY is always welcome. Bleacher seating or “The Hill” (lawn chairs or blankets) seating is available. 4-17 Southern Speedway is loacted at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl; just accross from the Punta Gorda Airport – off I-75 between exits 164 & 161.