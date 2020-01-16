Statewide Championship Stock Car Race to Honor Life Lost to Cancer

DATE: ?January 25 2020 TIME: ?Pit gates open 3 p.m.; Grandstands open 5 p.m. LOCATION: ?Showtime Speedway, ?4398 126th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA? — The third annual Rick Sirmans Florida State Championship Race, a stock car race at Showtime Speedway on January 19, will again honor the late Rick Sirmans, who passed away from lung cancer in 2018 five days before his race. Rick himself helped plan the inaugural race but did not live long enough to witness it. The 2018 event was so successful that his co-organizers chose to continue the tradition.

This is the biggest race in Florida for Super Mini Late Models and Modified Mini Stocks. All participants will be paid and will race if not in main event then in B/C mains or dash for cash depending upon amount of participation. In 2019 there where 42 drivers that participated.

The 2018 race was such a success that we decided to run it every year to promote cancer awareness and the remembrance of this beloved man of our sport. Rick Sirmans was a legend in our class with many victories at tracks throughout Florida.”

Showtime Speedway and Q Auto Injury Attorneys have made this race possible, along with sponsors 66th Street Car Wash, J.D Smith Pest Control, Tropical Pools and Pavers, Thunder Bay Motors, Leadfoote Race Products and Gulf to Bay Enterprises.