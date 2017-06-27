Southern All Stars Set For Michael Head Jr Memorial At Senoia July 1st

FAYETTEVILLE, TN—The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series returns to the Senoia Raceway in Senoia, GA., Saturday night July 1st for the Michael Head Jr Memorial a 54 lap event that will be pay $5,454 to the winner of the 20th annual event along with a huge fireworks show.

Woody Wood of Wood Motorsports has put up $154 for the overall fastest qualifier in SUNOCO Race Fuel qualifying for the night.

Also a four lap dash has been added to the program compliments of Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robbins, GA., and the winner of the dash will get $250 compliments of these fine folks. The dash will be made up of the top two qualifiers in each group and their finishing position will determine their starting spot and will take place after the B mains.

The last five winners of the event include Riley Hickman of Ooltewah, TN., Todd Morrow of East Ridge, TN., Randy Weaver a two time winner from Crossville, TN., and William Thomas of Phenix City, AL.

Newnan, GA., driver Austin Horton is currently the leader in the series standings as the top three in points are from the state of Georgia with T J Reaid of Acworth, GA., second and Tristan Sealy of Moultrie, GA., third, fourth place is Tennessee driver Eric Hickerson. All these drivers plus many more regional stars from across the southeast are expected to be in action this Saturday night.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm with hot laps at 6:30pm with racing to follow. Senoia Raceway information can be found at www.senoiaraceway.com

For more information concerning the Southern All Stars contact Lynn Acklin – General Manager: 256-924-4546 www.sasdirt.com

Entry Fee: $110.00 Transponder Rental $25.00

Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350/1600/70

Purse: 1.$5,454; 2.$2,500; 3.$1,500; 4.$1,000; 5.$800; 6.$700; 7.$600; 8.$550; 9.$540; 10.$530; 11.$520; 12.$510; 13.$500; 14.$490; 15.$480; 16.$470; 17.$460; 18.$450; 19.$440; 20.$430; 21.$420; 22.$410; 23.$400; 24.$400

2017 SOUTHERN ALL STAR POINTS STANDINGS: 1.Austin Horton 646; 2.T J Reaid 584; 3.Tristan Sealy 552; 4.Eric Hickerson 518; 6.Bo Shirley 466; 7.Casey Roberts 382; 8.Brad Skinner 376; 8.Clint Smith 302; 9.Matt Perry 288; 10.Tyler Crowder 246;

2017 CRUISE WITH THE CHAMPIONS/DIRTONDIRT.COM ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: 1.Austin Horton 646; 2.T J Reaid 584; 3.Tristan Sealy 552; 4. Eric Hickerson 518;

2017 AR Bodies Challenge: 1.Eric Hickerson 210; 2.Brad Skinner 130; 3.Brandon Overton 106; 4.Todd Morrow 87; 5.Josh Putnam 63; 6.Derek Ellis 35; 7.Jamie Perry 33; 8.Jeff Johns 30; 9.Jason Lyles 24; 10.Dean Carpenter 16; 11.John Minon 15; 12.Jason Walker 14

UPCOMING SOUTHERN ALL STAR DIRT RACING SERIES EVENT:

July 1st Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$5,454 July 8th Thunderhill Raceway-Lawrenceburg, TN-$4,000 July 15th Magnolia Speedway-Magnolia, GA-$4,000

