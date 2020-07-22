SAVE THE DATE for the 5th Annual Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial



On Behalf of the entire Bigley, Family, 4-17 Southern Speedway and events, Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com would like to announce the date for the 5th annual Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial Race. The race will take place at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events on 11/28/2020. We hope you all can make plans to attend this great event as we Honor a great man who loved racing and always thought of how a racer thought in every thing he did. The family invites you to make plans to join them and Celebrate Bill Sr. in a great night of racing.



More details of the race and payout for the event will be announced in the near future and Laps will be on sale for this event. Please check back soon as we will have a full press release soon.



We will have sponsorship opportunities available.



We all hope you all can make plans for this event.



For questions you can email Robert@karnac.com





Thank You From Bigley Family and Sunshine State Racing and 4-17 Southern Speedway

Some pictures to Remember Bill Bigley Sr. by below: