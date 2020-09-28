Ricky Brooks Name head tech Inspector for Bill Bigley Memorial race and updated entry list



Updated Entry List: Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 Payout announced for 11/28/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway





Entry List as off now will add more as confirmed. Will not add names we are not sure are coming.



Dylan Bigley



Micheal Goddard



Michael Atwell



Jesse Dutilly



Keith Roggen



Devin Mcloud



Sean LeMaster



Chase Lovelady



Johnathan Guy



John Coffman



Robert Ford



Josh Todd



Trey Bayne



Anthony Sergi



Jeff Scofield



Mike Bresnahan



Nick Neri



Dustin Dunn



Randy Anderson



Ricky Anderson



David Weaver



Colin Allman



Brandon Anderson



Scot Walters



Raymond Klappert



Jony Kay



Michael Hinde



John Nutley

















Will You be the next too add your name to the list







Last week the full payout for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 lap super late model race schedule for 1/28/2020 was announced and is to be one of the largest in the state of Florida for 2020. with $10,000 to win $800 to start.



All who Knew Bill Sr. knew he was all about the racer and cared more about start money than he did the payout to win. He always said that there is only one winner but lot’s of guys trying to put on a show.



With that Said the 5th annual race in his honor has one of the largest payout’s and start money of any super later model race in Florida for 2020



Payout below:



1. 10.000

2. 5,000

3. 3,500

4. 3,000

5. 2,500

6. 2,200

7. 2,000

8. 1,800

9. 1,500

10. 1,200

11. 1000

12. 900

13 through the field 800



What a pay out not sure we have ever seen a Super Late Model Purse pay $1,200 for 10th.



This will all take Place at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/28/2020.



Be sure and come out and celebrate the life of a great man and family.



Laps to be sold in the next few weeks