Racing Returns to Bubba Raceway Park with the Florida Late Models
Richard Ferry takes over the points lead on his way to try and win another State Championship. Several Past Champions are trying to keep that from happening including his own teammate Two Time and current Champion Nevin Gainey.
Florida Late Model Challenge Series returns to Bubba Raceway Park for Series Race #3. This will be a Must See event with the Top Gun Sprints racing this night also. DirtDobberTV.com will be covering this event.