Racing around the State of Florida for 10/31/2020
This week’s Schedule brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
4-17 Southern Speedway: Halloween Demolition Derby & Enduro – Trunk- R-Treat with the drivers
Stock Enduro, Demolition Derby
Showtime Speedway: 10-31-2020
Outlaw Figure 8
Super Mini Late Model’s
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
Mini Stocks
4.6 Ford Oval
Citrus County Speedway:
October 31st, 2020 – Special Event Pricing
Halloween Spooktacular
Wheelman Sportsman high kick 99 Laps
Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Mod Mini 25 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Auburndale Speedway: Harvest Meat Market Night – $1 Hotdogs, Popcorn, Small Drinks (front stands) Q Pro-Truck Spooktacular 50, Purestocks, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers & Mini-cups
New Smyrna Speedway: End Track Points – Modified 50
Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod, Bomber A, Bomber B, Ground Pounders
Hendry County Speedway: Off Tonight
East Bay Raceway Park: Off Tonight
All Tech Raceway: Off tonight
North Florida Speedway: Off tonight
Volusia Speedway Park: Off Tonight