Racing around the State of Florida for 10/31/2020



This week’s Schedule brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency







4-17 Southern Speedway: Halloween Demolition Derby & Enduro – Trunk- R-Treat with the drivers

Stock Enduro, Demolition Derby



Showtime Speedway: 10-31-2020

Outlaw Figure 8

Super Mini Late Model’s

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock

Mini Stocks

4.6 Ford Oval



Citrus County Speedway:

October 31st, 2020 – Special Event Pricing

Halloween Spooktacular

Wheelman Sportsman high kick 99 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps



Auburndale Speedway: Harvest Meat Market Night – $1 Hotdogs, Popcorn, Small Drinks (front stands) Q Pro-Truck Spooktacular 50, Purestocks, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers & Mini-cups



New Smyrna Speedway: End Track Points – Modified 50

Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod, Bomber A, Bomber B, Ground Pounders





Hendry County Speedway: Off Tonight



East Bay Raceway Park: Off Tonight



All Tech Raceway: Off tonight



North Florida Speedway: Off tonight



Volusia Speedway Park: Off Tonight



