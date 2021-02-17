Putnam County Raceway ” The Clip” Set to reopen for racing Friday March 12th with the Florida Late Model Challenge Series on the card.



Friday March 12th the Florida Late Model Challenge Series is proud to be a part of the Grand Re-Opening of the Historic Putnam Raceway.

Saturday February 27th will be an Open Practice.





Also on the card for the grand opening will be:





“The Resurrection”



Florida Late Models

E-Mods

Street Stocks

V-8 Thunder Stocks

Real Stock



Message from the track Management:

We would like to thank everyone who came out to practice yesterday. Had a good turn out and seen a lot of new faces. We want to welcome American Racer as the official tire of Putnam Raceway. They have given us a deal that we feel will bring great racing back to The Clip. The tires will also be a little better on price than the Hoosiers. The tires can be purchased at The Speed Store which is located at the track. Or you can reach out to the DeLand location for pick up and pricing 386-338-5355. We will have a revised schedule coming soon along with the payouts for each division. We will allow the edelbrok aluminum intake #2701 on built motors in the thunderstocks. Our next scheduled event will be an open practice on the evening of Saturday Feb. 27th …we will have an exact time soon.