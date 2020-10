Pro trucks and Sportsman Highlight racing this weekend October 10th at Auburndale Speedway



This is a weekend you will not want to miss.



Sportsman & Trucks Hope to see you all next weekend and a reminder of your purses for next weeks 50 lap events.

Modified Mini-stocks posted is your purse based on car count ! Bring them out ! Scramblers money has been added to your top 5 spots for your 30 event from a previous rain out. See you all next weekend !