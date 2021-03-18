Open Wheel Madness This Weekend at The 4-17 Southern Speedway 3/20/2021



That’s right we have the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, Open Wheel Modfieds and A-mods all on the card this weekend. Make sure you are there for an action packed night of racing.





Join us this Saturday – March 20th as we roar into action with the BG Products Southern Winged Sprint Car Series 40, Open Wheel Modifieds 50, A-Modifieds 25, Thunder Trucks 25 & Mini Stocks 25 will provide a full night of stock car racing .

Tickets 3/20/21: Pits- $35. Grandstands: $20 adults; $18 Military, 1st Responder, & senior (all with valid ID); $13 student 6-17 (with valid ID), children 5 and under are free. Pits open 12pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Qualifying 6pm, Features begin 7pm. Pick your spot – bleacher seating or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill” – both seating arrangements are the same price.

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, across from the PG Airport.

Face masks are recommended ~ but are not required. Please no outside food or beverages, no pets on the property, & cash only venue. Fast, fresh, family friendly fun Saturday Nights Under the Lights.