There is a big youth movement right now in the local racing scene and that is a great sign to the future of our sport, but there is also still a lot of old school racers going out and having fun.

A few weeks ago I was stopped by Jesse Vargas before the races and he said come follow me, so I did. We went over to Tyler Vandevender’s pit area ( aka Bubba). When we got there Jesse said take our picture by his car this is history right here. I am the oldest guy out here in the field and he is the youngest. He also said even though I know he is going to kick my but, it is going to be fun racing with the next generation of racing.

I did not think a lot about it until I come across the picture today and I thought Jesse was right. What a Moment in time and a turning point in racing.

I am sure we are going to see Tyler accomplish great things and we also got to see him run with one of the older racers still having fun.

Enjoy the pictures of the young gun vs old school.