NSQMRA host the 2020 LIL 500

First and foremost, we would like to thank everyone for their patience with us! The overwhelming interest in this year’s Little 500 is beyond anything that we anticipated. In order to accommodate over 200 cars in what has traditionally been a three day program with 2 Features, we have decided that modifications to the format were necessary to ensure that the quality of the event was maintained. As a result, we are proud to announce the following format for the 19th Annual Little New Smyrna 500!



Saturday, December 26th – Parking. We will possibly run one round of practice on Saturday night. Details to follow.



Sunday, December 27th – One round of practice, followed by single-car qualifying (5 laps total, 2/3 format). After qualifying is complete, we will begin heats (seeded randomly) for the following day. We plan to run Senior Honda, Heavy 160 & Light 160 heats that night.



Monday, December 28th – Finish remaining heat races. Following heat races, we will run a complete set of Mains.



Tuesday, December 29th – We will run a 2nd full round of Mains. These Mains will be seeded by the qualifying times from Sunday. (Top 6 qualifiers go directly to the A, next 6 to the B, and so on.)



There will still be a single Champion crowned in each class. The overall Champions will be determined by the points awarded by the finishing order in each set of Mains (2 events, combined point total). In the event of a points tie, qualifying time will be used as a tie-breaker (faster time wins the position).



At this time, we intend to run the Mod World Formula A-Main feature event on Tuesday, December 29th, during lower Mains.



Additional Notes:

– Right side tires/engines will be marked after qualifying.

– Qualifying tires must be run in your heat as well as in the first round A-Main. You may run other tires in lower mains so long as they are approved Hoosiers. Dismounting and flipping/rotating tires is NOT ALLOWED.

– No marking of tires for the 2nd round of Mains on Tuesday, but engine seals must be maintained from qualifying.



We look forward to welcoming everyone to our track in two weeks! In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy and we will see you after the Holidays!





