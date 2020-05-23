Due to forecasted weather for this evening, we will be canceling tonight’s show. It is forecasted to rain from 4pm – 9pm. After more than an hour or 2 of rain, the track will not dry quick enough to have the drivers race. We understand the weather and forecasts change rapidly in SW Florida. However- it is important to 4-17 Southern Speedway that we allow all crew members, fans, and drivers to make alternate arrangements for the day/ weekend if at all possible. We will be rescheduling this show to a different date – please stay tuned to facebook and the website for further information. Next week: Saturday May 30th: we will be hosting the Super Late Models, Modified Mini, V8 Bomber, Thunder Trucks, mini stocks