Make you Plans Now to Celebrate 4th of July with 4-17 Southern speedway





Join us for the 1st annual 4th of July Celebration at 4-17 Southern Speedway. It is a red, white, and blue out! Wear your all mighty red, white, and blue attire. Featuring: Sportsmans, Pro Trucks, A-Mod’s, Thunder Trucks, & V8 Bombers. Although no fireworks will be presented – This event will have something for the entire family; Live music with Storm Warning, Hot Dog eating contest, Coloring Contest, Red, White, & Blue attire contest. Pricing 7/4/20: Pits – $35/pp. Grandstands:$20 adults, $18 Military, 1st responders & seniors (All w/ valid ID), $13 students 6-17 (w/ valid ID), children 5 and under are free. Pit gates open 12pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Qualifying 6pm, Features 7pm. Additional activities will take place throughout the entire evening in the grandstands (after 4pm). 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located: 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982; just off I-75 between exits 164 & 161, across from the PG Airport. Fast, fresh, family friendly racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights