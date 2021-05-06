Lofquist and Gorham Jr. get the Sombreros at Auburndale Speedway for Late Model Wins in the twin 50’s

In a very exciting set of 50 lap late model races at Auburndale Speedway Lofquist and Gorham Jr. take home the wins. The twin 50’s tried to be a fan favorite so much that Auburndale Speedway has announced it will have twin 50 for Late Models at the next scheduled race. The first race saw a great battle between Lovelady and Gorham Jr. before contact and both got sent to the rear, which with 5 to go set up Lofquist to battle for the win.

In the second race Gorham Jr. and Lovelady battled again as Gorham Jr. took home the win. Lofquist would have a great night with a win and third in the second race. The crowd had a great time as we had two exciting Super Late Model 50 lap races.

Video of Super Late Model #1 from Auburndale Speedway:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/854026031818171

Full Auburndale Race Results:

Sunoco Cinco De Mayo Supers Twin 50 Race #1