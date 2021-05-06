Lofquist and Gorham Jr. get the Sombreros at Auburndale Speedway for Late Model Wins in the twin 50’s
In a very exciting set of 50 lap late model races at Auburndale Speedway Lofquist and Gorham Jr. take home the wins. The twin 50’s tried to be a fan favorite so much that Auburndale Speedway has announced it will have twin 50 for Late Models at the next scheduled race. The first race saw a great battle between Lovelady and Gorham Jr. before contact and both got sent to the rear, which with 5 to go set up Lofquist to battle for the win.
In the second race Gorham Jr. and Lovelady battled again as Gorham Jr. took home the win. Lofquist would have a great night with a win and third in the second race. The crowd had a great time as we had two exciting Super Late Model 50 lap races.
Video of Super Late Model #1 from Auburndale Speedway:
https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/854026031818171
Full Auburndale Race Results:
Sunoco Cinco De Mayo Supers Twin 50 Race #1
1. 49 Ron Lofquist
2. 69 Michael Hinde
3. 14 Adam Briggs
4. 59x Becca Monopoli
5. 03 George Gorham
6. 1 Brian Dorer
7. 8 Chase Lovelady
8. 5k Kristin Clements
9. 29 Kendall Anderson
10. M5 Matt McCrary
11. 22 David King
12. 21 Brandon Anderson
13. 55 Richard Elkins
14. 68 Hunter Lovelady
15. 42 Jon Guy
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cup Masters
1. 5 George Gorham III
2. 22 Kendall Wheeler
3. 55 Katie LInck
4. 1 Russell Bush
7 Jerry Franklin—DNS
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cup Young Guns
1. 01 Hunter Harmon
2. 48b Kolton Bruce
3. 40 Colton Hubbard
4. 27 Kaine Hamilton
5. 51 Carson Holt
6. 54 Kylen Bruce
Little Gator Legends B Main
1. 5x Jesse Martinez
2. 15 Leonard Whalen
3. 87 Robbie Bundon
4. 9 Mike Verhaagh
5. 26 Joey Langis
6. 69 Ed Mckenzie
7. 51 Jase Henley
8. 92 Steven Hollinger
9. 48 Steve Carpenter
Francisco Collision Center Pure Stocks
1. 38z Zach Briggs
2. 67 Phillip Sorrell
3. 88 Wilson Martins Jr
4. 8 David Williams
5. 1 Coty Martin
6. K91 George Gorham III
7. K9 George Gorham II
8. 83 Taylor Boykin
9. 80 Ronny Roop
10. 119 Eddie Davis
11. 19 James Healey
12. 64 Ronnie Abney
13. 70 Bobby Kelley
14. 39 Ross Francisco
15. 35 Edward Shultz
56 James Wright III—DQ’d in tech
65 Brian Harbin—DQ’d in tech
American Pride Grading & Excavating Scramblers
1. 77 Matt Miller
2. 1k Guy Kolmel
3. 10k Guy Koleml Sr
4. 5 Kelly Hahn
5. 95 Dustin Kirkland
6. 51 Dave Canfield
7. 14 TJ Crews
8. 12c Chris Singleton
9. 52 William Kerns
10. 42 Bray Gainey
11. 08 Dustin Miles
12. 2J Joe Clites
Sunoco Cinco De Mayo Supers Twin 50 Race #2
1. 03 George Gorham II
2. 8 Chase Lovelady
3. 49 Ron Lofquist
4. 69 Michael Hinde
5. 59x Becca Monopoli
6. 55 Richard Elkins
7. 29 Kendall Anderson
8. 21 Brandon Anderson
9. 1 Brian Dorer
10. 5k Kristin Clements
11. 14 Adam Briggs
12. 22 David King
13. 68 Hunter Lovelady
M5 Matt McCrary—DNS
42 Jon Guy—DNS
Little Gator Legends A Main–(Not official pending verification)
1. 2 Noah Cornman
2. 21 Robert Jonas
3. 56 Ashton Chilton
4. 13 Chase Loyd
5. 88D TJ Decaire
6. 23 Willy Cuddy
7. 27 Abigail Jonas
8. 99h Lucas Hinton
9. 88f Aidan Foley
10. 5x Jesse Martinez
11. 16 Matt Correia
12. 87 Robbie Bundon
13. 28 Nolan Mesa
14. 99v Mike Verhaagh
15. 15 Leonard Whalen
16. 3x Steven Hartley
17. 04 Brandon Taylor
Link to Second twin 50:
Autograph session before Late Model race:
