Kyle Bronson Picks Up Second Guitar In Scott Thompson Memorial 50-Lap Feature At East Bay Raceway Park

GIBSONTON — At East Bay Raceway it was Kyle Bronson picking up the win in the 50-lap Scott Thompson Memorial for the Late Models. Also winning was Jon Basquin in the V8 Warriors, Kenny Brewer in the Florida Mini Sprints Action Series and Thomas Adams in the 4 Cylinder Bombers.

In the first feature of the night it was V8 Warriors in their 15-lap event with Jon Basquin picking up the win holding off Jason Burnside for second and Justin Rodgers for third.

In the Florida Mini Sprint Action Series it was Kenny Brewer picking up his very first win at East Bay Raceway Park holding off Zak Gorski for second and Russ Heider for third.

In the Scott Thompson Memorial Late Model 50-lap feature it was Kyle Bronson picking up the win and his second guitar trophy. Coming home in the second spot was Keith Nosbisch and Doug Horton for third. (pending tire samples)

In the 4 Cylinder Bombers 15-lap feature it was Thomas Adams bringing home his second win of the year over second place Robert Kissam and third place David Wilber.

Action continues next Saturday April 15th it will be the Q Auto & Injury Attorneys Sprints, Late Model Sportsman, Florida Old Time Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and the Micro Sprints. It will also be Easter here as the drivers will be giving out candy at Intermission to kids 12 & Under. There will be 25 Golden Eggs will be hidden around the Grandstands with prizes for kids 12 & Under. For information, visit eastbayracewaypark.com or call 813-677-7223.

EAST BAY RACEWAY

Saturday’s results

V8 Warriors (15-lap feature)

1. 6 Jon Basquin

2. 12j Jason Burnside

3. 27 Justin Rodgers

4. 73 Jeremy Simpson

5. 105 George Handy

6. 2 Kalen Maynard

7. 09 Jessica Robbins

8. 15 Mike Whitney

9. 10 Juston Meeks

10. 71 Chris Livernois

11. 115 BJ Feiden

12. 36 Robert Grand

13. 23 Gary Lucas

14. 26 Jeff Weaver

Florida Mini Action Series (15-lap feature)

1. 45 Kenny Brewer

2. 07 Zak Gorski

3. 86 Russ Heider

4. 66 Robby Hoffman

5. 11s Ian Schroeder

6. 30 John Crowder

7. 8 Eddie Moss

8. 67 David Hall

9. 23 Raelynne Moss

10. 14 Scott Barberis

11. 68 Dirk Miller

12. 22 Lee Gower

13. 41 Cody Bryson

14. 18s Mike Stroede

15. 19m Joe Metcalf

16. 96 Blake Boryk

17. 95 Paige Moss

18. 77 Robbie Smith

19. 70 Kilton Mitchell

20. 33 Don Quinn

Scott Thompson Memorial Late Models (50-lap feature)

1. 40b Kyle Bronson (pending tire sample)

2. 02 Keith Nosbisch (pending tire sample)

3. 11 Doug Horton (pending tire sample)

4. 95v Travis Varnadore (pending tire sample)

5. 58 Devin Dixon

6. 5 Mark Whitener (pending tire sample)

7. 21P Josh Peacock

8. 38 Steve Mathis, Jr.

9. 33 Jeff Mathews

10. 12 Jack Nosbisch, Jr.

11. 311 Kenny Monahan

12. 4 Mavrick Varnadore

13. 1 Roger Crouse

14. 03 Phillip Cobb

15. 141 Steve Brendle

16. 9 Jimmy Waldrop

17. 25 Gary Foxworth

18. 13 Thomas Burnside

19. 11M Megan Meyer

20. 7k Jeremy Knoll

21. 22 Terry Wilds

4 Cylinder Bombers (15-lap feature)

1. T2 Thomas Adams

2. 911 Robert Kissam

3. 24 David Wilber

4. 813 Stephen Morris

5. 3d Daniel Casey

6. 124 Ricky Rutledge

7. 33 Danny Bowman, Jr.

8. 119 Robert Purcell

9. 14b Bailey Purcell