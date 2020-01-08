Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing team up with WAUC 102.1 FM, Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series team up with Florida racers to Support the Troops

Sunshine State Racing along with WAUC102.1 & The Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series is leading the charge in supporting our Troops! We are asking for all followers to help put together care packages. Supplies, race shirts, hero cards, whatever we can come up with and we will send them as often as we can fill the boxes!

Most Requested items: Razors, Shaving Cream, Shampoo, Shower Gels, wet wipes, sunscreen, socks, toothpaste and toothbrushes, floss, soap, deodorant (non aerosol), lip balm, foot powder, hand sanitizer, pain relieving topical cream, Vicks vapor rub, hand warmers, sewing kits, lens cleaning cloths,

Reading materials, cards, puzzles, plastic model kits, batteries, 3m wall hooks, pencils, pens, paper, board games.

Food and snacks: Cliff bars, Beef Jerky, Pringles in the can (bag snacks tend to open) Any snacks in a box or can. Hot sauce, water flavoring packets, Protein bars, Gum, sunflower seeds

Ship items to WAUC102.1, 1310 S Florida Avenue, Wauchula, FL 33873

Alternatively, if you are heading to your local racetrack let us know and we will plan monthly pickups at all Florida tracks!