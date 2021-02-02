Jason Vail wins 10k and takes Frostbite 200 win at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Jason Vail turns in a dominating performance to open the season 10k richer after picking up the win in the frostbite 200. Leading all 200 laps Vail held off Bubba Pollard who took home 2nd place in his Vail team car #26.
Vail Post Race Interview:
Full Video of race program:
https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/403872350911492
Full Results:
4-17 Southern Speedway
January 30, 2021
Race Results
Frostbite 200 Sportsman
Qualifying
1. 16 Tim Sozio 15.185
2. 5x Steve Gill 15.191
3. 407 Jason Vail 15.199
4. Z2 Wayne Smith 15.235
5. 56 Brandon Morris 15.236
6. 5 Chad Rutherford 15.241
7. 63 Tim Alexander 15.252
8. 14 Adam Briggs 15.278
9. 5w Cody Stickler 15.281
10. 71 J.R. Beckner 15.297
11. 28 Dylan Bigley 15.314
12. 00 Anthony Cataldi 15.322
13. 09 Donnie Ollie Jr. 15.335
14. 15 Tommy Kelly 15.336
15. 57 Joe Winchell 15.350
16. 74 Corey Crisafulli 15.351
17. 94 Michael Goddard 15.361
18. 03 Daniel Webster 15.396
19. 26 Bubba Pollard 15.400
20. 3 Jesse Henley 15.412
21. 13 Aaron Williamson 15.430
22. 9 Brooke Storer 15.442
23. 29 Jeff Guibault 15.478
24. 30 Chris Huntoon 15.488
25. 7 Mike Bresnahan 15.513
26. 69 Rex Strube 15.520
27. 41 Steven Darvalics 15.563
28. 65 Rick Reed 15.579
29. 73 Jason Bartram 15.591
30. 67 James Dubose 15.770
31. 67m Gary McFall 15.961
32. 23 Devin McLeod Dq’d
33. 99 Cody Martell DNS
Frostbite Feature 200 Laps
1. 407 Jason Vail
2. 26 Bubba Pollard
3. 94 Michael Goddard
4. 56 Brandon Morris
5. 63 Tim Alexander
6. 57 Joe Winchell
7. 5x Steve Gill
8. 69 Rex Struble
9. 74 Corey Crisafulli
10. 3 Jesse Henley
11. 41 Steven Darvalics
12. 73 Jason Bartram
13. 5w Cody Stickler
14. 09 Donnie Ollie Jr.
15. 7 Mike Bresnahan
16. 71 JR Beckner
17. 9 Brooke Storer
18. Z2 Wayne Smith
19. 29 Jeff Guibault
20. 65 Rick Reed
21. 30 Chris Huntoon
22. 14 Adam Briggs
23. 67m Gary McFall
24. 03 Daniel Webster
25. 28 Dylan Bigley
26. 16 Tim Sozio
27. 5 Chad Rutherford
28. 67 James Dubose
29. 00 Anthony Cataldi
30. 15 Tommy Kelly
31. 13 Aaron Williamson
32. 23 Devin McLeod DQ’d “Transmission”
33. 99 Cody Martell DNS
Street Stock
Feature 25 Laps
1. 7 Danny Caylor
2. 34 Jeff Dufresne
3. 23 Kenny Gibson
4. 51t Garrett Thompson
5. 74 Bobby Huffstutler
6. 72 David Weinrich
7. 58 J.T. Fagley
8. 68 Steven Darling
9. 8 Roger Blevens
10. 3 Duane Best
11. 67 Kyle Best DNS
A Modified
Feature 25 Laps
1. 25 Scott Klieber
2. 19 Tommy Schnader
3. 19x Karlin Ray
4. 34 Jeff McCaw
5. 1 Bobby Mobley
6. 16 Wally Smith
7. 15x Curtis Harrington
8. 7 Thomas Raiser
9. 15 Stephen Stone
10. 37 Dan Scott
11. 25x Mark Anderson
12. 86 James Castleberry DNS
Crown Vics
Feature 40 Laps
1. 0 Eric Sharrone
2. 551 Jesse Veltman
3. 2 Jared Meyer
4.6 Thomas Peet
5. 15 Shawn Senokossoff
6. 883 Billy Benoit
7. 3 Scott Klieber
8. 99 Neil Wallace
9. 24 Miguel Lopez
10. 9 Jonathan Wallace
11. 13P Justin Pittman
12. 62 Michael Locantore
13. 48 Neal Herne
14. 24K Kevin Veltman
15. 351 Shane Mounihan
16. 251 Robert Jewett
17. 69 Tom Boddy Jr.
A Thank You From Race Promoter Ronnie Bacelo:
Thank you Joe and Janet Gentry for giving me a place to showcase my events and my crazy ideas. It’s my passion and I couldn’t do it without them.
Thanks to the drivers that continually support me and the events I promote.
Thank you to all the fans that attended, you made it that much more special.
You couldn’t ask for a better group of sponsors. I cannot thank you all enough, this show was totally awesomeness.
Certified Optic Solutions – Chad Rutherford
County Waste, Inc – Corey Crisafulli
Henley’s Grading – Jesse Henley
American Racer – Ray Cook
Sunoco Fuels – Rick Williams
Sunshine State Racing – Robert, Brandon and Jennifer
The Gilbert Family – Jerry Gilbert
Dave Roy’s Landscaping – Dave Roy
Backhaul McFall, Inc – Gary McFall Jr.
Exterior Services, Inc – Chris Huntoon
Capt. Chris Turner
SRQ Taxes – Steve Darling
Jake Wilson and Austin Griffis for the broadcast
All of you made this event a huge success and it will forever be embedded in my heart.
Ronnie Bacelo